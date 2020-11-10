CNN’s Cuomo: Trump a ‘Dead Man Haunting the Halls of a Country in Crisis’

CNN’s Chris Cuomo said Tuesday on “Cuomo Prime Time” that President Donald Trump’s failure to concede the presidential election to former Vice President Joe Biden made him “a dead man haunting the halls of a country in crisis.”

In a clip of former President Barack Obama saying to then-President-elect Trump, “My number one priority in the coming two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our president-elect is successful. We now are going to want to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed, then the country succeeds.”

Cuomo said, “That from a president and now we’re hearing from Trump who is no president, he is a dissident at best and a revenant in the main, a revenant, a dead man haunting the halls of a country in crisis. What do we do about it? You have to keep that energy up too. You have to be outraged by this. If this dead man walking and his zombie pals in Congress are looking to make this transition into a complete horror show, the only thing that’s going to stop them is the outrage of what they know just bit them in the behind at the polls, you coming out and being active like they did not expect.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN