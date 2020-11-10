GOP Rep.-Elect Herrell: Biden’s Comments on Oil and Gas ‘Really Got People Out to the Polls’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep.-elect Yvette Herrell (R-NM) stated that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s comments about the oil and gas industry “really got people out to the polls.” Because of the importance of the energy industry to New Mexico.

Herrell said talking about defunding the police “just doesn’t work. Because we already know their departments are stressed. They’re understaffed, under-budgeted. But the oil and gas situation really got people out to the polls. Because that is such a huge part of New Mexico industries. That’s our largest industry.”

She added, “We’re very much a pro-life, pro-God, pro-business, pro-family district, and the values that Nancy brings to Washington, D.C. are her own, and they are not conducive, they don’t mesh well with a lot of the districts throughout the state — or throughout the country.”

