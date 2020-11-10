Parler CEO Matze: People ‘Fed Up’ with Twitter, Facebook Censorship

Parler CEO John Matze on Tuesday reacted to the surge in downloads and usage of his app as many are leaving Facebook and Twitter over the social media giants’ alleged censorship.

Matze told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that people are “really just fed up” with what they have seen from Facebook and Twitter “interfering” with the conversation surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

“We’re seeing massive amounts of user, activity on the app,” Matze advised. “You know, it’s really kind of exploding, and I think people are really just fed up with what is going on on Twitter and Facebook and these other places that are really cracking down trying to just interfere, I guess, with what people are trying to talk about during this time.”

He added, “What we’re seeing is just people are really trying to go somewhere where they have trust in the platform. I feel they don’t have trust anymore in these other places, and so what they are saying is you know, look we know we can speak freely you guys believe in … our right to free speech and our rights to, you know, basically say what we need to say. And that’s really why there is this boots on the ground movement to transition to a new place for them to communicate with one another.”

