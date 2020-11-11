Gingrich: McCarthy Could Form Alliance with Moderate Dems to Have More Power Than Pelosi

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) vies for another term, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Wednesday weighed in on the division among the progressives and moderates in the Democratic Party.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Gingrich suggested House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) could form an alliance with some of the more moderate Democrats in the House, which would give him more power than Pelosi.

“Well, I think it’s very divided, and I think depending on the result of these last few seats that Republican Leader McCarthy may actually have an ability to form an alliance with 10 or 12 Democrats who literally are in districts where they will get wiped out in 2022 unless they find some way to separate,” Gingrich advised. “And if that happens, McCarthy actually will have more maneuvering ability on the floor than will Speaker Pelosi. I mean, you get into these very narrowly contested Houses in a time when the country is moving to the right and — despite the presidential outcomes — you look at the state legislators, you look at our picking up a governorship and all the things happening around the country, you look at the results in various referendum, the country is not going to AOC. She may do fine in a tiny district in Queens where she wins in a primary with 19% of the people voting, but she would be wiped out in most of the country.”

Gingrich’s remarks echo those of McCarthy, who on Sunday said with the GOP gaining seats and 10 Democrats returning that voted against Pelosi becoming speaker two years ago, the GOP could take control of the House.

