Behar: Trump ‘Is So Evil’ — Wants Coronavirus to Get Worse to Drop in ‘Biden’s Lap’

Joy Behar said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump was “so evil” that he wanted the COVID-19 pandemic to worsen in the United States, so potentially Joe Biden’s administration would have to deal with a larger problem.

During a discussion of future shutdowns to quell the spread of coronavirus, co-host Sunny Hostin said, “The issue is Americans aren’t going to wear their masks, most Americans, or many Americans. They’re not going to socially distance. They’re not going to follow the CDC guidelines in that way. They’re not going to continuously wash their hands, and if everyone isn’t doing the same thing and required to do the same thing, it just doesn’t work. I actually am in favor of this short-term lockdown of — what is it?

“I think it’s four to six weeks because that type of thing has worked,” she continued. “If you look at New Zealand, if you look at Australia, they were the first countries to do that. When they did it, the government closed the nation’s borders, imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in a bid to eliminate the virus and they did it, and they did it successfully. I would rather do that for four to six weeks than have hundreds of thousands more Americans die. I think it makes complete sense.”

Behar said, “You know, I just want to add this one thing. It occurs to me that Trump is so evil at this point — I really think he’s evil. I think he absolutely relishes the idea that things are getting worse, and it’s going to be in Biden’s lap. I really think he likes that. That’s how sick he is.”

