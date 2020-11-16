Gov. Cuomo: Trump Attacks Me Over COVID Vaccine Because ‘He Doesn’t Like That I Criticize Him’ — ‘Typical Bully’

Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sounded off on the shot President Donald Trump recently took at him over his distrust of a COVID-19 vaccine from the Trump administration. Trump suggested he would not deliver a vaccine to New York because the governor said he would not distribute the vaccine until he had independently confirmed its safety.

During MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Cuomo said Trump bashes him because he is outspoken with his criticism of the president. He added Trump is a “typical bully.”

“Oh, Mika, that’s just Trump talking. He’s going to be gone. I think, frankly, we spend too much time trying to delve into the bizarre world of Trump,” Cuomo told host Mika Brzezinski. “He doesn’t like that I criticize him. He doesn’t like that I stand up to him. He’s a typical bully, and it bothers him.”

“It’s not me who doubts the FDA,” he continued. “It’s 50% of the American people. Kaiser poll, Pew poll, ABC poll, CNN poll — they all say 50% of the American people don’t trust the vaccine. They believe he politicized the process. New York and six other states have put together an independent review panel to build that trust. So when the FDA says here’s our process, we have an independent panel, with a Nobel Laureate that can say it was a fair process because if people don’t trust the vaccine, they’re not going to take the vaccine. It’s all for naught.”

