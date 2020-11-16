Howard Stern: Trump TV Would Fail ‘Inside of a Year’ Just Like All His Other Businesses

[WARNING: ADULT LANGUAGE]

On his SiriusXM show Monday, Howard Stern predicted that a President Donald Trump news network would not make it to a one-year anniversary.

Stern said, “The president all weekend was busy tweeting about Fox News. He’s mad at them because they actually had some reality over there. Now he’s talking about the OAN network. Which I have never seen actually.”

Co-host Robin Quivers said, “Oh, it’s quite a doozy.”

Stern said, “Now they are saying he is going to run his own news network. He thinks running the country is hard. Wait until he has to run a news network. That’ll fail inside of a year like all the other businesses. This is just insanity what’s going on.”

