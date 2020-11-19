Romney: Surprising People Believe Trump’s Fraud Claims — He Made Them ‘Before the Election’

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Thursday on “The Axe Files” podcast that President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud seem dubious because “the president said before the election that if he were to lose, it would be because of voter fraud.”

Romney said, “At this stage, we haven’t heard any evidence of a widespread voter fraud effort that would result in a change in the outcome of the election.”

Host David Axelrod said, “The place where the allegations are being made are mostly the president’s Twitter feed.”

Romney said, “I’m surprised that there are as many people as you say that give it credibility even within our own country because the president said before the election that if he were to lose, it would be because of voter fraud, it would be because of corruption. And then a day or two after the election, when the vote was called by the major networks, he indicated that there was massive fraud and that he had been robbed of the victory and that was before any evidence has been gathered.”

He added, “It’s one thing to charge a crime before you actually see any evidence. Normally you find evidence, and then after seeing evidence, then you reach a conclusion about whether or not there was a crime committed. But I understand the president is not happy with the result. He’s entitled to pursue his legal remedies. But I think in all likelihood it’s pretty clear that Joe Biden will become the next president.”

