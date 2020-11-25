De Blasio: ‘The Schools Have Proven to Be Very, Very Safe’

During a press conference on Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) stated that schools in the city “have proven to be very, very safe.”

De Blasio said, “We’re looking now again at opening in stages, but consistently, a lot of testing. The schools have proven to be very, very safe. So, over time, I think as the vaccine gets distributed much more widely, that’s going to allow us — it’s going to certainly help us to keep schools strong and get more and more kids back in the schools. There’s even a possibility at some point in the school year, going back to five-day if the vaccine is widely distributed enough. But, for now, the plan is to rely on testing heavily and phase in the reopening.”

