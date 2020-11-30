ABC’s Hostin: Trump ‘Is in a Psychosis’ — Needs ‘to Go to Losers Anonymous’

Co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin on Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump is “really in a psychosis right now” in how he is reacting to the 2020 election.

Whoopi Goldberg said, “Yesterday you-know-who gave his first post-election loss interview to Maria Bartiromo where he continued his claims of a rigged election and even threw his own intelligence agencies under the bus. Now take a look.”

In a Fox News clip, Trump said, “There’s no way Joe Biden beat Barack Obama in the black communities of various cities, and then he did very badly compared to Obama in other cities throughout the United States. There’s no way it happened. This election was a fraud. It was a rigged election.”

Hostin said, “I mean, some of the claims he made in the interview yesterday were so outrageous. It’s, you know, especially when he talked about black voters, Whoopi. It just seems to me that he is surprised that all the attempts at voter suppression, all the attempts at gerrymandering, all the attempts at screwing around with the U.S. Postal Service, those attempts were ineffective, and our, you know, our institutions held. I think that is what is surprising this president and his supporters because we know that that’s what was at play, especially in a place like Georgia. That was certainly at play in Michigan and Detroit. They really attacked black constituents, black voters. That was the plan, and it just didn’t work. Probably because of people like LaTosha Brown and Stacey Abrams, right? I think that’s where the surprise is coming from.”

She continued, “What’s also fascinating, he just needs to go to losers anonymous, and he is really in a psychosis right now. I’m surprised that the people around him like his daughter, like Jared Kushner, who somehow is on his way to the Middle East. I don’t understand why he has to go to the Middle East today or this week. I think they need to stage some sort of intervention at this point because he is now damaging the Republican Party even further with all of this rhetoric.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN