GOP Rep. Gaetz: Election an ‘Overwhelming Landslide’ Among In-Person Voters

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Next Revolution,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) echoed a sentiment espoused earlier by President Donald Trump, noting that Joe Biden outperformed his running mate Barack Obama at the top of the ticket in the November 3 presidential election.

Gaetz argued the phenomenon called for a closer look, and he said among in-person voters that it was an “overwhelming landslide.”

“I think you should extend information invitation to the inner-city African-American voters were uninspired by Barack Obama but then who leapt to the polls to vote for Joe Biden and to come on the show because I would, I like the president, want to meet these people,” he said. “I want to understand what was so deeply compelling about Joe Biden’s message because we didn’t really hear much of one at all. What we know is Donald Trump won an overwhelming landslide of the people who showed up and voted in person, whether that was on Election Day or during early voting.”

“And then the farther the voter got away from the authentication process, the later the votes were counted, the better Joe Biden did with those voters,” Gaetz continued. “I think there’s a lesson here for Republicans to learn. If we allow the voting process to be separated from identification, authentication, audit and review, then we’re asking for these types of outcomes because when it comes to the people who have to show up in person and vote, this was a landslide for Donald Trump and everybody knows it. No one seriously even questions that.”

