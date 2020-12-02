Kasich: ‘Enough Is Enough,’ Biden Won — ‘Let’s Move On’

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that “enough is enough,” adding that President Donald Trump and Republicans needed to accept former Vice President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

In a video, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said, “Even after this office request that President Trump try and quell the violent rhetoric being born out of his continuing claims of winning the states where he obviously lost, he tweeted out, ‘Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia.’ This is exactly the kind of language that’s at the base for a growing threat environment for election workers who are simply doing their jobs.”

Anchor Kate Bolduan said, “Top Republicans are still silent. Is that at all okay? Do you see a universe where that’s okay?”

Kasich said, “No, it’s terrible, it’s terrible. The good news is there are more and more Republicans not listening to Trump and ignoring these politicians that don’t want to say that Biden won the election. Polling is beginning to reveal that people are saying enough is enough. I think we can all agree, wherever you are, Republican, Democrat, independent, enough is enough about this. Biden’s won. He’s going to be president. Let’s move on.”

