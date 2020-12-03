Biden: ‘I’d Be Happy’ to Take COVID Vaccine Publicly When Fauci Says It’s Safe

During a portion of an interview with CNN released on Thursday, Joe Biden said he is willing to publicly take a coronavirus vaccine prior to Inauguration Day when White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci says that there is a safe vaccine.

Biden said, “I’d be happy to do that. When Dr. Fauci says we have a vaccine that is safe, that’s the moment in which I will stand before the public and see that — look, part of what has to happen, Jake, and you know as well as I do, people have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work. Already, the numbers are really staggeringly low. And it matters what a president and a vice president do. And so, I think that my three predecessors have set the model as to what should be done, saying once it’s declared to be safe, and I think Barack said, once Fauci says it’s clear, that’s my measure, then obviously, we take it. And it’s important to communicate to the American people, it’s safe.”

