Mary Trump: ‘Cruel and Traitorous’ Donald Must Be Held Criminally Accountable

President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump called on her “criminal, cruel and traitorous” uncle to be held “accountable” after he leaves the White House in an interview this week with The Associated Press.

Trump said, “In his view, winning is so important, and he always deserves to win that it’s okay to lie, cheat and steal.”

She continued, “It’s not simply that Donald is horrible and incompetent and cruel. It’s that he’s been allowed to be. Every transgression that’s gone on unpunished has been an opportunity for him to push the envelope even further. So that’s partially why we’re going to see him smashing as much stuff on his way out the door as he can.”

She added, “I think it would be a tragedy if Donald and everybody who’s enabled him and committed crimes with him is not held accountable. I think it would make it impossible for this country to recover in the long term. You know a lot of people in this country know that there really isn’t justice. But at least there is an idea of justice. There is an aspiration toward justice. That will no longer be the case if somebody who is as criminal, cruel and traitorous as Donald Trump isn’t held accountable.”

