Pelosi: I Support Biden Plan to Give Trans Students Access to Sports, Bathrooms, Locker Rooms Based on Gender Identity

During a press conference on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she supports Joe Biden’s plan to grant transgender children access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in federally-funded schools according to their gender identity.

Pelosi was asked, “Joe Biden said that on his first day in office, he will use Title IX to give transgender students access to sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity in all federally-funded schools. Does he have the power to unilaterally do this and do you agree with this?”

Pelosi responded, “Yes, and I think he does.”

