Sanders: Dems Made a Mistake by Walking Away from $1.8 Trillion COVID Bill

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized Democrats for walking away from the $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief package that the White House was working on with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and said Democrats walked away from that larger package, and now are willing to accept an inferior proposal.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Well, you talked about that $1.8 trillion bill that the White House, Steve Mnuchin the Treasury Secretary was working on with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Democrats walked away from that bill because they wanted 2.2 trillion and they walked away from 1.8 trillion. Was that a mistake?”

Sanders responded, “That’s what I’m saying. That’s exactly what I’m saying. Here was a proposal, much, much larger. Democrats said, no, that’s not good enough. And now, we’re prepared to accept a proposal which has, I think, $350 billion in new money and which has, we believe — I believe, to the best of my knowledge, this corporate immunity language as well. So, that’s my point here is that I don’t think this is much of a compromise. I think the Republicans have probably gotten 90% of what they want. Our job is to fight and at least get a 50/50 deal.”

