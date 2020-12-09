Barrasso on Democrat-Controlled Senate Agenda: ‘Raising Taxes, Defunding the Police, the Green New Deal with $10 a Gallon for Gasoline’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Morning with Maria,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) offered a contrast of Republicans and Democrats and what each would push for if one or the other were in control of the U.S. Senate after the two Georgia runoff elections.

“The president was in Georgia Saturday night,” he said. “He sent a very strong, important message to the people of Georgia, that it’s important that they vote and, of course, vote for David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. I talked to Kelly yesterday. The sorts of things that you laid out, she is making sure all of those things are in place. For the Republicans, we need to make sure people turn out to vote because the contrast between where the Democrats want to take the country and what the Republicans want to do is stark.”

“The Democrats talk about raising taxes, defunding the police, the Green New Deal, with $10 a gallon for gasoline,” Barrasso continued. “And Republicans want to get the country moving again, lower taxes, fewer regulations, the kind of things that are so important for economic growth, unleashing American energy, when Joe Biden talks about keeping energy in the ground.”

