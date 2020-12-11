Trump: We ‘Achieved’ Goal of Vaccine by Year’s End That Some Said ‘Couldn’t Be Done’

During a video statement on Friday, President Donald Trump celebrated the FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, declaring that his goal of producing a vaccine before the end of 2020, that some said wasn’t possible, has been achieved, and that “The pandemic may have begun in China, but we are ending it, right here, in America.”

Trump said, “Today, our nation has achieved a medical miracle. We have delivered a safe and effective vaccine in just nine months. This is one of the greatest scientific accomplishments in history. It will save millions of lives and soon end the pandemic once and for all.”

Trump also thanked the workers who made the vaccine possible and praised the FDA’s work reviewing the vaccine. And said that the first vaccine “will be administered in less than 24 hours.”

He added, “When the China virus invaded our shores, I promised that we would produce a vaccine in record time before the end of the year. They said it couldn’t be done. But with today’s announcement, we have now achieved that goal. … Today’s achievement is a reminder of America’s unlimited potential when we have the will and the courage to pursue ambitious goals.”

Trump concluded, “The pandemic may have begun in China, but we are ending it, right here, in America. Operation Warp Speed is the greatest medical manufacturing endeavor in American history. We are deeply grateful to every person who has worked round the clock on this monumental, national project to save lives.”

