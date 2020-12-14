CNN’s Bash: ‘Very Scary that People Believe’ Trump and Steven Miller

CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash said Monday that it is “very scary” people believe President Donald Trump and White House advisor Stephen Miller’s election fraud claims.

The panel was discussing comments in a radio interview by Michigan State Rep. Gary Eisen (R) suggesting that he and other protesters plan to disrupt the Electoral College vote at the Lansing state capitol, and Miller saying earlier on Fox News that the battleground states the administration is disputing will have “alternate” electors cast in Congress.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “It has been a challenge of this year when people like Steven Miller go on the president’s favorite channel and say things that are just shamelessly false or talk about this fantasy land alternate slight of electors. We don’t know if they’re cynically lying or if they are intellectually unable to understand the facts or if there is some psychological issue, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter because the lies are having an effect.”

Bash said, “We said this every day that election week, and the fact we’re still having to say this is pathetic and sad but also very scary that people believe the president, they believe Steven Miller. They’re sitting there listening to the echo chamber of those leaders and people who know better, including them, but others you talked about in Congress and the media that they choose to listen to. That is the reality that becomes their world, and it is very dangerous.”

