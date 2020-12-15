Tucker Carlson: Jill Biden Is Not a Doctor — Maybe in the Same Sense Dr. Pepper Is, Same Degree as Dr. Bill Cosby

Monday, FNC’s Tucker Carlson reacted to the backlash Wall Street Journal op-ed writer Joseph Epstein has faced for an article he penned last week questioning the credential of future first lady Jill Biden.

Carlson agreed with Epstein and likened the “doctor” moniker associated with Jill Biden to that associated with soft drink Dr. Pepper and disgraced entertainer Dr. Bill Cosby.

Partial transcript as follows:

CARLSON: Well, one of the hallmarks of a third-world autocracy is you absolutely cannot under any circumstances make fun of the fake titles of the people in charge give themselves.

The Wall Street Journal the other day, broke that rule, and they raised the question, Dr. Jill Biden? What is she a doctor of? We will tell you what happened next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, HOST, “THE VIEW”: I’m hoping Dr. Jill becomes the Surgeon General. Joe Biden’s wife because she’s — you know, he would never do it, but she thinks — yes, she’s a hell of a doctor.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, Jill Biden is one hell of a doctor says Karen. She should be Surgeon General. Just don’t ask her to commit surgery. Don’t ask for advice in your coronary artery disease because she’s not actually a physician. She’s a Doctor of Education, which means basically nothing.

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal pointed this out. They ran an op-ed by Joe Epstein, made a true and obvious point. Jill Biden is not a doctor. No. Maybe in the same sense Dr. Pepper is.

In 2007, at the age of 55, she got a Doctorate in Education. So she’s got the same degree as Dr. Bill Cosby.

In 2009, back when America was a lot more honest, Joe Biden explained why his wife got that degree quote, “She said, I was so sick of the mail coming to Senator and Mrs. Biden, I wanted to get mail address to Dr. and Senator Biden. That’s the real reason she got her doctorate.”

In other words, Jill Biden was diagnosed with a very bad case of status anxiety, and she decided to cure that as so many do in our country with another pointless title.

That’s all true. It’s all obvious. Therefore, you’re not allowed to say it.

A Washington Post columnist called Joe Epstein a weird, grumpy elitist man because he told the truth, which is the one sin in American 2020. Of course, Michelle Obama, from either Hawaii or Martha’s Vineyard wrote a long Instagram message expressing her disappointment with The Wall Street Journal. It is racist or sexist or something, it’s an ist for sure.