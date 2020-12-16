Barrasso: ‘Much More Optimistic’ about COVID Deal without ‘Areas Where We Disagree’

During an interview with Fox News Radio on Wednesday, Senate Republican Conference Chair Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) stated that there is increasing optimism that a deal on the next round of coronavirus relief will be one “that leaves out the areas where we disagree in terms of the money that Schumer has been asking for, for state and local governments, for things that are completely unrelated to coronavirus.”

Barrasso said, “[W]e’re much more optimistic that we’re going to get a solution that the people of America are looking for and that leaves out the areas where we disagree in terms of the money that Schumer has been asking for, for state and local governments, for things that are completely unrelated to coronavirus. We need to stay focused and targeted right on where the need is.”

