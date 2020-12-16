Rand Paul: Eric Swalwell ‘Probably Ought to Just Resign From Congress’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) joined the increasing calls for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to resign from his position on the House Intelligence Committee in response to the report claiming he had a relationship with a Chinese spy named Christine Fang.

Paul said to exercise caution, Swalwell “should resign from the Intelligence Committee.” He then conceded the congressman from California “really probably ought to just resign from Congress.”

“I think to be careful, and to [be] cautious, he should actually resign from the Intelligence Committee. If he is not willing to do that, he should be removed from the Intelligence Committee,” Paul advised. “But I also think that what hypocrisy. This is the guy that was hurling stones and accusations, all kinds of false accusations at President Trump. ‘Oh, he is controlled by spies’ and this and that. He was the most over the top critic of President Trump on Russia collusion, and it turns out he is sleeping with a Chinese spy. I mean, my goodness, the hypocrisy. It’s appalling, and he really should be red-faced and ashamed of himself and really probably ought to just resign from Congress.”

