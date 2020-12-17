CNN’s Cuomo to Christie: Is It Hard to Be Friends with Trump Considering He Knows His Position on 2020 Election Is ‘Bullsh-t’?

[WARNING: ADULT LANGUAGE]

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo asked former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) if it was hard to be friends with President Donald Trump when he was lying, “and you know he knows that’s all bullshit?”

Thursday, during his program, Cuomo asked, “Why do you think the president persists, governor?”

Christie said, “You know, I don’t think — I’ve known him for 20 years, and he’s a friend of mine. This is who he is. He was not going to accept lose losing lightly or easily if losing came, and that’s what’s happening. But I think most of his friends now have either said to him directly personally and/or publicly that it’s time to move on from what was a difficult defeat but a defeat nonetheless.”

Cuomo said, “Is it hard to be friends with somebody who you know is lying about something as serious as an election being rigged and saying that there’s proof, that it’s proven, that it happened, that he won and you know he knows that’s all bullshit?”

Christie said, “Chris, listen, I’ve been his friend for 20 years, and I think you know this about me. I stand next to friends even when they’re wrong, even when they make mistakes.”

