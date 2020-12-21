Chris Christie on Running in 2024: ‘Would Not Rule It Out,’ Even Against Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Monday left the door open for another presidential bid in 2024.

Despite dropping out of the 2016 race during the primary, which then-candidate Donald Trump ultimately won, Christie said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” that he would not rule out another run even if Trump runs for reelection.

“[I]f President Trump decides to run in 2024, are you ruling out running against him?” host Hugh Hewitt asked Christie, who advised Trump on debates for the 2020 presidential election.

“I would not,” Christie replied. “No.”

“All right. You would not rule out? Or you would not run?” Hewitt clarified.

Christie responded, “I would not rule it out, Hugh.”

“Well, that would be interesting,” Hewitt stated. “That’s interesting.”

At the end of the interview, Hewitt asked Christie if there is already a Chris Christie 2024 website reserved.

“If I go and look up Christie2024, will that URL already be reserved?” he asked.

“Well, but ChrisChristie.com is, sir,” the former governor stated. “So, we’re going to keep that one, and we’ll see where we go from here, Hugh.”

Hewitt also grilled Christie on his time preparing Trump for debates. Christie revealed that Trump did not attack the debates the way he had advised him.

“[T]he last bit of advice, you know, I was in the Oval Office with him, and he’s getting ready to leave for the debate,” Christie recalled. “And he said to me, you get one last shot. And I said let Joe Biden talk. If you let him talk, he will hurt himself. And he gave me a thumbs-up, and he walked out of the Oval Office. And he interrupted him 71 times in 90 minutes. So no, he didn’t. That was not the debate I advised him to have, nor Kellyanne Conway, who was also in the room, nor Bill Stepien, who was also in the room. All of us said if Joe Biden interrupts you, don’t let him interrupt you, but not to be interrupting nearly as much as he did that night.”

“That was really almost the polar opposite of what we had been practicing for four days in the White House,” he added.

