CNN’s Navarro: ‘So Immoral’ for Rubio to ‘Jump the Line’ and Get Coronavirus Vaccine

CNN contributor Ana Navarro said Monday on “Newsroom” it was “immoral” for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who spoke maskless at a crowed event during the coronavirus pandemic, was getting the vaccine.

Baldwin said, “The list of frontline workers prioritized for a coronavirus vaccine includes lawmakers on Capitol Hill and among them, Sen. Marco Rubio. He tweeted a photo of him getting vaccinated with this encouragement, quote, ‘I’m so confident that the COVID 19 vaccine is safe and effective that I decided to take it myself.’ Setting a good example there, right? Well, Rubio is not exactly the model of a science abiding citizen. Let me show you another picture. This is Rubio this just on November 11, speaking before a maskless rally for the Georgia Senate contest.”

She asked, “So I take it the answer to this question of who should get this vaccine first is pretty obvious and that answer does not include Marco Rubio?”

Navarro said, “I don’t think it should include the senators, period. There is something that really gets stuck in my craw and other people’s craw at the idea that people who have been enabling Donald Trump downplaying the coronavirus, calling it a hoax, who have attended, spoken at, encouraged, promoted and participated in so many of his reckless rallies where people have been packed like sardines and have spoken at these rallies knowing people are there maskless, who have attended super-spreader events at the White House like we’ve seen, you know, so many people get infected with COVID at them.”

“Then after they’ve selfish, after they’ve been reckless, after they’ve been servile to Donald Trump, then they get to jump the lines and go in front of people who are at nursing homes, go in front of people who are risking their lives for ten months to keep others safe, like medical workers?” Navarre continued. “They get to go in front of people who are on dialysis and who are on chemo? Give me a damn break. Give me a break. That is just so immoral. And compare that or contrast that to governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican, mind you, a Republican, who said, ‘I am not going to be getting this vaccine until the medical workers and the elderly in my state do.’ That is leadership. That is leadership. And that’s what I would hope for, particularly from a senator who is 50 years old and healthy.”

