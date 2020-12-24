Dem Rep. Doggett: Crowded Church Services ‘Leading to’ Deaths

On Thursday’s “MSNBC Live,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) commented on a video of a large church service tweeted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) by saying that he applauds “those who want to share, as I do, their faith here at the Christmas time, but they are leading to the death of other people, both inside and outside their congregations.”

Doggett said, “I live on a street that has two churches, two or three more are within shouting distance of my house here in east Austin. They are all closed. I thought last night — or tonight, as they have normally Christmas Eve services, they’ve shown that good judgment. Our problem in Texas, frankly, is that we have, unfortunately, a Governor in Greg Abbott who, all along, has been more interested in pleasing President Trump than in protecting the health of Texans. And as a result of that, we have about 26,000 Texans that are not alive today. We will have more of those individuals die. I applaud those who want to share, as I do, their faith here at the Christmas time, but they are leading to the death of other people, both inside and outside their congregations.”

