Scarborough: Trump’s ‘Been the Sleaziest President in American History’

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough ripped President Donald Trump for his recent pardons and commutations.

Scarborough said the GOP knew Trump was “sleazy” and has “enabled” Trump to pardon “political scum.” He added Trump “has been the sleaziest president in American history.”

“The Trump administration, yesterday man, you didn’t think it was possible, but they turned the sleaze factor up to 11 … pardoning like the sleaziest gang of just scum — just political scum,” Scarborough emphasized. “And this is what the Republican Party now is. This is what the Republican Party has enabled, what every Republican senator, it has all led to this. they are all responsible, every last one of them, except for Mitt Romney, who voted to impeach the President of the United States, and all of their silence through all of the years, this is just the scum — they’re the vile political creatures who have lied over and over again to the FBI, who have committed one crime after another.”

“The president saying, and people were writing stories at the time, hey, this is what he’s doing, by the way. Basically being told, ‘If you keep quiet, I’ll deliver you a pardon.’ It’s really, really sleazy, and everybody expects Donald Trump to act in the sleaziest way possible because he’s been the sleaziest president in American history. And these sleazy pardons and his sleazy presidency the way you would expect a sleazy presidency to be ended. At the same time, we knew Donald Trump was a sleazy president. But the Republicans that sit by quietly and allowed this to happen — they deserve nothing. They deserve nothing for Christmas. They deserve nothing for elections to come,” he concluded.

