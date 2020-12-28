Burgess Owens: If the NFL, NBA, and Amazon Are Essential, So Are Small Businesses

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep.-Elect Burgess Owens (R-UT) stated that a lot of small businesses have been shut down while big businesses have not, and “If the NFL, the NBA, if Amazon can be essential, so can the small mom-and-pop businesses that wake up every single day and figure out how to keep their customers safe.”

Owens said, “Well, keep in mind, they’re not shutting down the big businesses. They’re shutting down those that really do need this opportunity to come out. And again, I can’t emphasize enough, this is our time to really have this conversation, should we be fighting for the rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness? And happiness was talked about as being property, to own property, to have a legacy. And we have these Democratic states, these Democratic mayors, that are finding this new power and are just going crazy with it. So, we’re going to have to have a conversation of what does it mean for us to fight for our culture, and our culture is life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness, to have a business, and that someone cannot dictate that we are non-essential. If the NFL, the NBA, if Amazon can be essential, so can the small mom-and-pop businesses that wake up every single day and figure out how to keep their customers safe.”

