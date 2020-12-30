Doug Collins: ‘Not Sure’ Raphael Warnock Claim of Being a ‘Pro-Choice Pastor’ Is a Value Georgia Voters Will Accept

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” outgoing Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) disputed Democratic senatorial hopeful Raphael Warnock’s claim of being a so-called “pro-choice pastor” earlier on the campaign trail.

Collins, a U.S. Air Force chaplain, questioned if Warnock’s claim would be accepted by Georgia voters.

“I’m still a United States Air Force chaplain,” he said. “And for me, to look at my Scripture and to have someone like Raphael Warnock tell me that it is a value — that he is a pro-choice pastor, I’m not sure which Scripture we’re reading, but Bible teaches me that we were knitted in our mother’s womb by God himself. I’m not sure that’s a value Georgia voters will actually take and run with.

