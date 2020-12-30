Hawley: Dems Exercised ‘Right’ to Object to Electoral College Certification, Why Can’t GOP?

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) responded to criticisms of his plan to object to Electoral College certification by stating Democrats have done so before “in order to raise concerns about election integrity.” And that it’s the “right” of every member of Congress to do so.

Hawley said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:15] “I don’t recall hearing the Democrats make any such outrageous claims when they were the ones who were objecting during the Electoral College certification in 2004 and 2016. Democrats have done this for years in order to raise concerns about election integrity. Now, when Republicans, 74 million Americans have concerns about election integrity. We’re supposed to just sit down and shut up?”

He added that objecting during the certification process was Democrats’ “right to do. I mean, listen, every senator and House member has the right to object if they want to. I mean, it’s a judgment call on their part.”

