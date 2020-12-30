Ron Johnson: I’ll Only Support McConnell Package if Payments Are Targeted, ‘It’s Not Going to Be Targeted in a Day or Two’

On Wednesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) stated that he’ll only support Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s package to increase direct payments, repeal Section 230, and establish an election commission “if we target the $2,000 payments.” And stated that the payments can be targeted, but “it’s not going to be targeted in a day or two.”

Johnson said, “Let me use a government employee, people that are making combined, a couple, $150,000 last year. They didn’t lose their job. They didn’t lose any income. If they’ve got a family of four, they’ll get an $8,000 check. I don’t think a couple like that should get an $8,000 check. So, there’s ways we can target this. And it’s not going to be targeted in a day or two. We should have been talking about this. We should have been considering this. I’ve got proposals, for example, on PPP. But we need to do a better job of targeting this.”

Johnson later added that he will support the McConnell package, “Only if we target the $2,000 payments.”

