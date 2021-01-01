Perdue: ‘Amazing’ Media Can Ignore Ossoff China Issue When You Have Swalwell, Hunter Biden Issues

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) said he’s amazed “that you can have the Eric Swalwell crisis, the Hunter Biden crisis, and ignore the Jon Ossoff crisis” when it comes to China.

Perdue said, [relevant remarks begin around 7:10] “[T]his question needs to be asked. But it’s not asked by any of the liberal media that’s out there. It’s amazing to me that you can have the Eric Swalwell crisis, the Hunter Biden crisis, and ignore the Jon Ossoff crisis. This is clearly a pattern of activity from the Chinese Communist Party. They identified Jon Ossoff after his 2017 attempt to run for the U.S. House, and lost. They identified him as an ambitious young politician on the Democratic side that they probably could get influence with. So, they hired him, and he worked for two years for this propaganda company of the Chinese Communist Party, Julie, and he hid it from the people of Georgia during his primary. He might not have won that primary had he fully disclosed that. He got caught. He then disclosed it, lied about it, and lied about it again, … he never has answered that question.”

