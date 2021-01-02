GOP Rep. Hice on Facebook Suspending NRSC Ad Campaign: ‘Big Tech Has Influenced and Interfered with’ Elections

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) reacted to Facebook suspending a Republican ad campaign by stating that the action “continues to highlight the absolute, essential nature of reforming Section 230.” And that “big tech has influenced and interfered with the 2020 race, and we’re going to have to address that.”

Hice said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “[T]he issue with the big tech continues to be a serious problem. Unbelievable that they would pull those ads four days before an election. It continues to highlight the absolute, essential nature of reforming Section 230. There is no doubt big tech has influenced and interfered with the 2020 race, and we’re going to have to address that.”

