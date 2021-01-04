Bernie Sanders: Trump’s Raffensperger Call Is an ‘Impeachable’ Criminal Offense

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reacted Monday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” to audio from a one-hour phone call in which President Donald Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to “find 11,780 votes.”

Sanders said, “It is unprecedented. It is the most consequential attack on American democracy in the history of our country.”

He continued, “This is what mafia does. What Trump was essentially saying to Raffensperger, the secretary of state in Georgia, is, ‘Hey, get me 12,000 votes so I can win. And if not, by the way, you know, there may be criminal action against you and your attorney.’ This is beyond outrageous. This is not only impeachable. It is certainly a criminal offense. When you run for office, you can’t threaten public officials about manipulating the vote for you to win. That is not what democracy is about.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN