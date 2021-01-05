Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger: ‘We’ll Have a Lot’ of Results ‘Probably Done by Tomorrow’

During CNN’s election coverage on Tuesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said that a lot of the vote counting in Georgia will likely be done by tomorrow and “Hopefully, by noon, we’ll have a better idea of where we are.” But also stressed the importance of military ballots that will come in on Friday.

Raffensperger said, “[W]e’ll have a lot of those results probably done by tomorrow. Hopefully, we’ll have a better idea of where this all goes.”

He added, “I know one thing, a lot of people will be looking for that mail coming in on Friday, for those 17,000 military ballots. That will be very important.”

Raffensperger said vote counters are “probably going to take a break here, I think, in the next hour, try and get as much work as they can done tonight, but then get everything at least recorded exactly how many ballots are out there, and then get as much scanning done tomorrow. Hopefully, by noon, we’ll have a better idea of where we are.”

