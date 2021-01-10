Ocasio-Cortez: Trump Must Be Held Accountable — ‘We Came Close to Half of the House Nearly Dying’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” called on President Donald Trump to be held accountable for the riots at Capitol Hill last week.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I absolutely believe that impeachment should be scheduled for several reasons. One, of course, our main priority is to ensure the removal of Donald Trump as president of the United States. Every minute and every hour that he’s in office represents a clear and present danger not just to the United States Congress but frankly to the country. But in addition to removal, we’re also talking about complete barring of the president, of Donald Trump from running for office ever again and in addition to that, the potential ability to prevent pardoning himself from those charges that he was impeached for.”

She added, “We have to understand that what happened on Wednesday was insurrection against the United States. That is what Donald J. Trump engaged in, and that is what those who stormed the Capitol engaged in. The process of healing is separate and, in fact, requires accountability. And so if we allow insurrection against the United States to happen with impunity, with no accountability, we are inviting it to happen again. That’s how serious it is. I don’t believe that perhaps my colleagues weren’t in that room, perhaps my colleagues were not fully present for the events on Wednesday, but we came close to half of the House nearly dying on Wednesday. If a foreign head of state, if another head of state came in and ordered an attack on the United States Congress, would we say that should not be prosecuted? Would we say there should be no response to that? No. It’s an act of insurrection. It’s an act of hostility, and we must have accountability because, without it, it will happen again.”

