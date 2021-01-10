Pelosi Invokes Nixon, Calls on GOP to Impeach Trump

During an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) invoked Watergate and former President Richard Nixon as she discussed her push to impeach President Donald Trump. This comes in the wake of last week’s riots in which a group of Trump’s supporters breached the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi announced Sunday in a letter that the House of Representatives would move to impeach Trump just 10 days before his presidential term is over because he “represents an imminent threat” to “our Constitution and our Democracy.”

“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” she wrote.

With calls increasing for Trump to resign or be impeached, the House speaker on Sunday urged Republicans to join the Democrats’ push to impeach the president, much like when Senate Republicans told Nixon that “it’s over,” she said.

“I remember when Republicans in the Senate went to see Richard Nixon and said, ‘It’s over,'” Pelosi recalled while speaking with CBS’s Lesley Stahl.

“That’s what has to happen now,” she emphasized.

In the letter, Pelosi said the House would call for Vice President Mike Pence to activate the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. If Pence does not respond “within 24 hours,” Pelosi advised the House would move forward with impeachment.

