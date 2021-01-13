GOP Rep. Mace: Trump Does Not Have a Future in the Republican Party

On the heels of President Donald Trump’s impeachment vote on Tuesday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said that although she opposes impeachment, she said he does not have a “future” in the Republican Party.

During an appearance on FNC’s “Your World,” host Neil Cavuto asked Mace if Trump had a future in her party.

“I do not,” she replied. “I don’t know how you go forward and defend the indefensible. What happened last week was a national tragedy. People violently attacked the halls of Congress, our United States Capitol. And I believe that every accomplishment that Republicans and the president had — and I was a big supporter of the president over the last four years and worked for him on his campaign — but I believe that those accomplishments were wiped out.”

“We had a great economy pre-COVID,” Mace continued. “We had low — low tax rates. We had Operation Warp Speed during the pandemic, so many enormous gains. I think that the principles and ideas that he espoused are things we’re going to have to champion in the future, but without — without his support, his brand or his name. It’s tarnished. I don’t know how you — I don’t know how you defend what happened last week, by any means.”

