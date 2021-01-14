Cindy McCain: GOP Was Once About Inclusion, Country First, ‘We Have Lost Our Way’

Spouse of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) Cindy McCain said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that the Republican Party has lost its way.

Co-host Meghan McCain asked her mom, “The Arizona GOP is in talks to censure you as well as a former senator Jeff Flake and our wonderful governor Doug Ducey, and I think I’m actually included in the censuring because it said part of the McCain family. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m horrified and disgusted. Why do you think there’s so much anger at our family and Jeff Flake and Doug Ducey?”

McCain said, “Well, it’s the same thing. It’s about doing what’s right for the country, and certainly, Senator Flake and our Governor Ducey have made some very tough decisions lately and in the past, but it was for the good of our state and for our country. I, you know, I’m in good company. Your dad was censured by them. I think I’m going to make t-shirts for everyone, and wear them, you know. You’ll be happy to know, Meghan, they did take the family part out. You’re no longer included.”

She added, “I think what we have seen here is when I began in the Republican Party officially, the Republican Party was the party of inclusion. It was the party of generosity. It was the party of country first. We have lost our way. We have lost our way, and it’s time that we get back on track because we have always been the party that cared deeply, that loved what our country did and what it stood for. We have lost our way. I truly hope that as things progress on and we get further away from this mess that occurred, that we can do just that. We can get back on track and remind everyone that we are here for the country and not our party.”

