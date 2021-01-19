ABC’s Hostin: 74 Million Trump Voters ‘Have Been Brainwashed’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The View” that the supporters of President Donald Trump have been brainwashed by this “misinformation campaign over the past four years.”

Hostin said, “I also wonder if he’ll try to issue a pre-emptive pardon to Jared Kushner. I don’t think we know the half of what this family has been up to. I wonder if he’ll try to pardon himself. That’s never been done in the history of this country. I don’t think it’s legal. I would be surprised if he did it, but he has been such an unconventional president that it’s possible that he may try to preemptively pardon himself.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “I just wanted to say, Sunny, if he pardons himself, Sunny, that admits that he’s guilty and then when the impeachment in the Senate comes up, what are they supposed to do with that? They have to convict him. He himself is saying I’m guilty.”

Hostin said, “Absolutely. Absolutely. But his defense, I think, is going to be, ‘This is a witch hunt. This is a witch hunt against me, so of course, I have to try to pardon myself because everyone’s out against me.’ And guess what? Seventy-four million will believe that because they have been brainwashed, Joy. I really believe that they’ve been brainwashed by this misinformation campaign over the past four years.”

