Psaki: Haven’t Spoken with Biden on Whether He Has Confidence in FBI Dir. Wray

During a press conference on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a question on whether or not President Biden has confidence in FBI Director Christopher Wray by saying she hasn’t spoken with Biden about Wray recently.

NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander asked if Biden is being updated on the progress of the FBI’s investigation into the Capitol riot and whether Biden has confidence in Wray.

Psaki said, “Well, Peter, as you noted, there’s an ongoing investigation, which we certainly support. I’m not sure that he has received an update today on anything about the investigation. But we certainly support those ongoing and we will, I’m sure, be receiving updates in the days ahead.”

Alexander then followed up on whether Biden has confidence in Wray.

Psaki stated, “I have not spoken with him about specifically FBI Director Wray in recent days, Peter. But I’ll circle back with you if there’s more to convey.”

