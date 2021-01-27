Carson: Dems Want to ‘Punish’ Trump with Impeachment Like a ‘Bunch of Third Graders’

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Tuesday evening on Fox News Channel that Democrats were looking to “punish” former President Donald Trump with impeachment adding the back and forth between lawmakers is like “a bunch of third graders.”

Carson said, “What is a little troubling is people are always finding ways to stir up the problem so that we take our eyes off of the real issue. We will never solve problems if we keep pointing fingers at each other saying. ‘You did this. You did that. Now I must retaliate against you.’ Look at what is going on with the impeachment makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.”

“The man’s already out of office, and yet we’re spending all this time and effort on that because we must punish him,” he continued. “And then the other side will say, ‘Well, we must punish you.’ It’s like a bunch of third graders. It’s so, so tiring.”

