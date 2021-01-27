Nikki Haley Blasts Biden’s First Week in Office — ‘Good First Week for Russia’

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) on Wednesday sounded off on President Joe Biden’s first week in office which saw him overturn a handful of former President Donald Trump’s orders.

Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations, told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has to be pretty ecstatic” about Biden halting the construction of the Keystone Pipeline, banning fracking and reentering the New START treaty between the United States and Russia. Haley described Biden’s time as president thus far as “a good first week for Russia.”

“I can tell you Putin has to be pretty ecstatic right now,” Haley declared. “I mean, one of the things that bothered him the most was how energy-independent we had become. And the idea that President Biden has already cut off the Keystone Pipeline, started banning fracking, that in itself is one thing. The fact that Biden is jumping back into the New START agreement but not even jumping back in — doing it for five years. That is something that gave Russia a lot of advantage, and it never included China, in which is something President Trump was trying to do. I mean, it is a good first week for Russia right now.”

