Kasich: GOP Leadership ‘Fostered Lies and Misinformation’ for ‘False Prophet’ Trump

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Thursday on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” he holds the Republican leadership responsible for fostering “foster lies and misinformation” that enabled President Donald Trump, who Kasich called a “false prophet.”

Kasich said, “The situation is that the Republican leadership has really gone along in fostering these lies, these conspiracies. You know, the election was stolen.”

He continued, “So what has to happen in order to wake people up is the Republicans in a clear voice have to say, we lost the election plain and simple. There are people in the party right now — frankly, Trump was a false prophet. He was a false prophet. When he told people, the people who go paycheck to paycheck, whose kids are not doing well, whose jobs are at risk, he’s telling them, I’ll fix all this. Those folks, you’re not going to— you’ve got to give them ideas and give them some hope because much of this is about desperation, conspiracies.”

He added, “I’ve got to hold the leadership and the party accountable for this because they continued to foster untruths, not untruths, they foster lies and misinformation. People out here, some of whom are desperate, are willing to latch on to anything, and that’s how Trump became the false prophet.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN