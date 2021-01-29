Ana Navarro: McCarthy’s Mar-a-Lago Trip ‘White Slavery’ — He’s Owned by His Master, Donald Trump

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts on ABC’s “The View” that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) meeting with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago is “white slavery.”

Navarro said, “This has been such a sad week for the Republican Party because this is a time when they had a chance to get rid of the cross that they have been bearing with Donald Trump, who has divided the party and opened it up for all sorts of nut jobs to come into the party. Instead, what we see is Kevin McCarthy, who has been all over the place, making a pilgrimage to I guess what is going to become now the Republican Mecca, I call it Far-a-Lago. And by the way, can we put the picture back up?”

“Can we just talk about the interior of Mar-a-Lago?” Navarro continued. “It’s like, what vintage bordello look? And so he went down there to make nice with Donald Trump because Donald Trump is threatening to open up a third party if Republicans don’t continue kissing his ring, among other body parts. I think it’s pathetic. You know, I think it’s white slavery, what I just witnessed from Kevin McCarthy. He looks like he’s owned by his master, and his master is Donald Trump, and it’s pathetic.”

