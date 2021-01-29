Cotton: Biden, Democrats More Focused on Rewarding Political Clients Like Teachers Unions Than Helping Kids

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) discussed education policy under the new Biden administration, specifically as it pertains to the pandemic.

Cotton told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo it appeared that the Biden White House was on the side of the teachers’ union and not educating children.

“Well, with Betsy DeVos gone, it’s going to change much for the worse, Maria,” he said. “I mean, look, Joe Biden and his entire team has said for a year, we follow the science. We are the party of science. Just tell us what the science says. Joe Biden’s own CDC said the science is clear that schools are not sources of major transmissions of the virus. Yet his own chief of staff goes out that very same day and says no, no, we can’t go back to school. That’s because Joe Biden and the Democrats are more focused on rewarding their political clients like teachers unions than they are helping kids.”

“Schools have one purpose,” he continued. “That is to teach kids, not to employ adults. As we’ve seen in Arkansas, where we’ve been in school since last fall, kids can go to school with proper safety precautions. They are not major sources of transmission. And the teachers and the staff can teach them safely. That’s what we need to do all across the country. That’s what the government should be encouraging our schools to do. And why we have spent so much money over the last year to help them do that.”

