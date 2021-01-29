Ilhan Omar: If GOP Won’t Remove ‘Dangerous and Violent’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, Then ‘We Must Do It’

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Thursday on SiriusXM’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show” that if Republican leaders do not remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene(R-GA) from office, then “we must.”

Host Dean Obeidallah asked, “Today, Speaker Pelosi just a short time ago at a press conference talking essentially about the ‘enemy within’ the House, and she slammed congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made comments about Muslims if you’re a practicing Muslim you shouldn’t serve in government, and that you and Rashida Tlaib are part of an Islamic insurrection, I mean more and more despicable stuff. In Congress, should the Republican Party not be the ones leading to remove her?”

Omar said, “They should be. This person, as you’ve stated, is dangerous and violent. She has not only posed what many of us would consider a threat against myself and many of my colleagues, but she’s harassed people who have survived violence, children who have survived violence, and is lying about the deaths of so many children, and is really victimizing their families.”

She added, “This is not somebody that should be in office, you know, someone said yesterday instead of being in Congress, this person needs to be on a watch list. And if the Republican Party and its leadership is not going to do the work of removing her from Congress, we must do it.”

