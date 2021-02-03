Tuberville on Biden: ‘Didn’t Campaign,’ ‘Stayed in His Basement, Got 80 Million Votes’ — Vows to ‘Fight the Heck Out of Them’

During an appearance on Birmingham, AL radio 105.5 WERC’s “Alabama’s Morning News,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) lamented the drastic shift in energy policy under President Joe Biden.

However, he acknowledged Biden received 80 million votes, despite warnings and having “stayed in his basement” during the presidential campaign.

The Alabama U.S. Senator vowed to fight during his interview with WERC host JT Nysewander.

“[N]ow they want to go to solar,” he explained. “They want to do away with fossil fuels. They want to cut the pipeline. They want to shut down fracking. But let me tell you something: We told the American people what they were going to do. And somehow, someway, this guy that didn’t campaign, that stayed in his basement got 80 million votes — I don’t know how that works, but it is what it is. We’re here to fight. We’re going to fight the heck out of them.”

