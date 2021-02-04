Meghan McCain: Suburban Voters Don’t Want Trumpism and QAnon Crap

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that the Republican Party is losing suburban voters over Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and “Trumpism.”

Discussing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) saying Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) apologized in private, McCain said, “If you want to apologize for all the garbage and bile that you have said and then put our party through at the same time, do it publicly. Kevin McCarthy, you let Liz Cheney vacillate until the 11th hour, and then at the 11th hour said, ‘Oh, okay. We should rally behind her.’ He had plenty of ample opportunities to do this over the last few weeks, and he decided not to. So the idea that he came in and saved Liz Cheney is something that I personally don’t go for.”

She added, “I want to say, 30,000 people got rid of their partnership in the Republican Party and changed parties after January 6. That doesn’t sound like a lot of people, but it’s enough of a point to make a difference. There is a bunch of people in this country in swing states, a bunch of women specifically in suburbs and places that we have lost a bunch of Republican voters who are not going to get on board with this QAnon crap that Marjorie Taylor Greene is spewing, that don’t want the era of Trumpism anymore. If we are of any value to you, and I put myself in this category, you will get rid of this as soon as possible. This isn’t something we can walk on the middle of and walk a high-wire act. It is one or the other. There is no middle ground on this. There’s sure as hell no middle ground on it for me.”

