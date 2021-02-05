GOP Rep. Mace: AOC’s Politicization of Capitol Riot ‘Disgusting’ — ‘No One Should Tolerate It’

During a Friday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) sounded off on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) “dishonest” account of the U.S. Capitol riot in January. Mace has challenged Ocasio-Cortez’s account of the story because their offices are two doors down from each other, and she argued that the “insurrectionists never stormed our hallway.”

Mace acknowledged that what transpired on Jan. 6 was “a very scary experience” but criticized “AOC” for politicizing the event in the way that she has. She added that “no one should tolerate” her dishonesty.

“I own facts and not fiction. And when I saw the media reports of how it was being portrayed, I said this is dishonest. There weren’t rioters in our hallways banging down our doors that day,” Mace emphasized. “We were all barricaded in our offices in Cannon Office Building. I’m not going to discount the trauma, the harrowing experiences each of us had who were here that day. It was a very scary experience, and I’ve been very open with people about it. I sent my kids homes that week because I was worried about violence that might transpire.”

She continued, “But, we have to be honest when we are telling these stories because otherwise if we’re dishonest, or we exaggerate claims, then it waters down the truth and authenticity of everyone else that has shared their stories to this date as well. And the American people deserve to know the truth, and the truth is the Cannon Office Building is a seven to 10-minute walk away from the Capitol dome where the violence was happening where five people did die on Capitol Hill that day. And so, to politicize this kind of event, it was a dark day in our nation’s history, but to politicize it in the way she has is disgusting, and no one should tolerate it. I’m certainly not going to.”

